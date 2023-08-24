Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $70.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,493 shares of company stock worth $1,401,628. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $111,690,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Natera by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Free Report

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.