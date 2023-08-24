National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NCMI opened at $4.15 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 624.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,092,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 941,979 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

