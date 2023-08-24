National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for 3.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.48% of National Fuel Gas worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. 169,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,112. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

