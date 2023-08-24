Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 78,747 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Shopify worth $52,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.49.

Shopify Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,237,298. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.