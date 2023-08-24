Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 24,895 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $88,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.36. 156,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,149. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

