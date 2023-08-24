Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 46,343 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.62% of Ciena worth $48,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 28.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 122,825 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 122.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,541 shares of company stock worth $1,375,010. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 123,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

