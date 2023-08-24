Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.36% of Watsco worth $43,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 26.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.29. 18,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.44.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

