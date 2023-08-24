Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,809 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $44,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.35. 98,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.32. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

