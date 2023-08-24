NCR (NYSE:NCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NCR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NCR by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

