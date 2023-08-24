Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.30 and last traded at 0.32. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.41.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

