NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $76.53 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.57.

Read Our Latest Report on NTAP

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 108.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.