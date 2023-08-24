NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $84.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 533,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,272. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

