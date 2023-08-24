NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.17. 1,166,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

