New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 583,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of New York Times by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 29.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

