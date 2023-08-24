Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

