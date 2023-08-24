Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Head to Head Review

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -374.88% -47.37% -36.22% Helius Medical Technologies -1,190.30% -126.71% -66.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 2.39 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $790,000.00 4.87 -$14.07 million ($22.00) -0.31

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexalin Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexalin Technology and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,159.26%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

