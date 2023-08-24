NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Up 2.7%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.96 and last traded at $47.96. 522,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 913,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 202.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 124,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

