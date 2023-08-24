Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 19,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $452.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.21.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

