Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,205. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

