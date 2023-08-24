Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,404. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.