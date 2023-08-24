Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $64.13. 6,342,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,008,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,820. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.