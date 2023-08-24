Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.89. 11,504,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,007,934. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $745.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.94 and its 200 day moving average is $244.83.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

