Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 7,510 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,379. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

