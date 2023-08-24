Noble Financial Raises Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Price Target to $12.00

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Noble Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LWAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 5.1 %

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Shares of LWAY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,245. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.