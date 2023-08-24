Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.67. 47,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 87,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.
Nomad Royalty Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$594.42 million and a PE ratio of 967.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.
Nomad Royalty Company Profile
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
