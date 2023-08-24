Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.90-$9.05 EPS.

Nordson Trading Up 1.5 %

NDSN opened at $239.27 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

