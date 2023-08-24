North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NOA opened at C$33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$873.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.40.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.90 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.7402044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

