NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.21.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$6.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.92.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

