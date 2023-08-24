Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,451 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $82,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 219,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $215.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

