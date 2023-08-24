Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Reduced by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 5.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Novartis by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 704,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

