Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.0 %

NTR stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

