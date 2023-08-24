Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 47,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 54,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $249.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,431,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,054,621.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 179,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,927. 38.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

About Nuvectis Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 11,280.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

