Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 86,289 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $14.08.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,416,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 491,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,272 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 430,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $4,266,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

