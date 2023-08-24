Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 86,289 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $14.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
