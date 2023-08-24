NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $458.82.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $471.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.51. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $481.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

