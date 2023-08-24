NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total value of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $28.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6,105.00. 3,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,911. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,474.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,221.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,773.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $123.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

