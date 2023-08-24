NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019832 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,114.94 or 1.00033602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

