Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $209,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

