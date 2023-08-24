Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,131. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.91. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

