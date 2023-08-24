Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 839 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 112,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,776. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.