Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.91. The stock had a trading volume of 184,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day moving average is $203.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 149.48 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,445 shares of company stock worth $10,136,611. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

