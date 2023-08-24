Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OOMA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $355.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Ooma has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ooma will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

