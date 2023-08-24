Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.00 million-$59.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.08 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $355.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ooma will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. StockNews.com started coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

See Also

