Oppenheimer Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,050.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $840.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $755.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,597. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.