Optiver Holding B.V. Has $136,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,648 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,301. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

