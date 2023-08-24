Optiver Holding B.V. Increases Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 9,218.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,484 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $5,186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,349,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TIM by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 201,116 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TIM Trading Down 0.1 %

TIMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 98.44%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

