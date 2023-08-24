Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $541,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 377,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 316,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

