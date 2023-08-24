Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 229,779 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.09. 28,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

