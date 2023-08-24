Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

FOXA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 406,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,739. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

