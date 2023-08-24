Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after buying an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,938,000 after purchasing an additional 784,010 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,532,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,777,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,810,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 259,132 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.16. 3,548,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,029,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

