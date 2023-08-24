Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lowered by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $117.84 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

